Kanye West says he will release two albums in June

April 20 (UPI) -- Kanye West took to Twitter on Thursday to announce he will release two albums in June, including a collaboration with Kid Cudi.

West said the first album will contain seven songs and be released June 1. One week later, on June 8, West plans to release an album with Cudi under the group name, "Kids See Ghost."

Kim Kardashian later took to Twitter herself to hype up her husband's upcoming album.

"Kanye & Cudi album might actually be my favorite," she wrote.

West and Cudi have been longtime collaborators. As Pitchfork points out, Cudi has worked on West's last five albums, beginning with 808s & Heartbreak in 2008. And Cudi's first two albums were released on West's G.O.O.D. Music label

West has been busy lately. In addition to working on the two albums, he told the Hollywood Reporter that he's working on a philosophy book.

"I'm writing a philosophy book right now called Break the Simulation," West said. "And I've got this philosophy -- or let's say it's just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed. I've got a concept about photographs, and I'm on the fence about photographs -- about human beings being obsessed with photographs -- because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future. It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people]."