Adam Levine, Maroon 5 to perform on 'The Voice' Tuesday

By Karen Butler  |  April 20, 2018 at 7:30 AM
April 20 (UPI) -- Adam Levine and his pop-rock band Maroon 5 are scheduled to perform their song Wait on Tuesday's edition of NBC's The Voice.

The song is from the Grammy winners' sixth studio album Red Pill Blues.

Levine, 39, is a coach on NBC's singing competition series The Voice, along with Kelly Calrkson, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.

Maroon 5's songs include One More Night, Moves Like Jagger, Animals and Sugar.

