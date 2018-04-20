Adam Levine, Maroon 5 to perform on 'The Voice' Tuesday

April 20 (UPI) -- Adam Levine and his pop-rock band Maroon 5 are scheduled to perform their song Wait on Tuesday's edition of NBC's The Voice.
The song is from the Grammy winners' sixth studio album Red Pill Blues.
Levine, 39, is a coach on NBC's singing competition series The Voice, along with Kelly Calrkson, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.
Maroon 5's songs include One More Night, Moves Like Jagger, Animals and Sugar.
US X @NBCTheVoice. NEXT TUESDAY! #M5OnTheVoice pic.twitter.com/ZmL8zkXgH5— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) April 19, 2018