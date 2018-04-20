Adam Levine, Maroon 5 to perform on 'The Voice' Tuesday

April 20 (UPI) -- Adam Levine and his pop-rock band Maroon 5 are scheduled to perform their song Wait on Tuesday's edition of NBC's The Voice.

The song is from the Grammy winners' sixth studio album Red Pill Blues.

Levine, 39, is a coach on NBC's singing competition series The Voice, along with Kelly Calrkson, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.

Maroon 5's songs include One More Night, Moves Like Jagger, Animals and Sugar.