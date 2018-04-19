Pink says she parents with 'affection': 'We laugh a lot'

April 19 (UPI) -- Pink says she parents her two children with "affection."

The 38-year-old singer discussed her home life with husband Carey Hart, 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 15-month-old son Jameson Moon in the April 30 issue of People.

"Yeah, I believe in affection," she told the magazine. "I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you'll be there."

Pink said laughter and lightheartedness is a big part of her family dynamic, despite her concerns about "the world that we live in."

"[We] try not to take life too terribly seriously," the star shared. "We laugh a lot. It's all about our family unit and time spent together, and much less about external stuff."

Pink said in an Instagram post Wednesday that the Shefali Tsabary book The Awakened Family: How to Raise Empowered Resilient, and Conscious Children was "blowing her mind" with its approach to parenting.

"This book is blowing my mind," she captioned a photo of the book. "Oh I have so much to learn/unlearn."

Pink often posts about her family life on social media. She shared a cute picture of Willow reading to Jameson this month.

"Story time," the star captioned the snapshot.