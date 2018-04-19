Lovelyz teases 'You on That Day' music video

April 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Lovelyz is gearing up to release new music.

The K-pop stars shared a new clip Thursday from their "You on That Day" music video.

The one-minute video shows Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein perform a coordinated dance in all-white ensembles. The group performs in front of pastel-colored carnival games.

"[#Lovelyz] 4th Mini Album #Heal #YouonThatDay MV Teaser (Long ver.) 2018.04.23," Lovelyz's agency, Woolim Entertainment, tweeted.

"You on That Day" appears on Lovelyz's forthcoming EP, Heal. The group shared a track list Wednesday for the album, which will debut Tuesday, April 23.

"[#Lovelyz] 4th Mini Album #Heal TRACK LIST 2018.04.23 #Heal #YouonThatDay #Bizarre #Temptation #Watercolor #SHINING_STAR," Woolim tweeted.

Lovelyz is known for the singles "Candy Jelly Love," "Destiny" and "Now, We." The K-pop stars last released the EP Fall in Lovelyz in November.