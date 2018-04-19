Carrie Underwood announces new album titled 'Cry Pretty'

April 19 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood has announced on Twitter that her sixth studio album will be titled Cry Pretty after her lead single of the same name and will be released on Sept. 14.

The country star made the announcement on Wednesday alongside a trailer for the album days after she debuted the single "Cry Pretty" at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards gala in Las Vegas.

The black and white trailer features Underwood working in a recording studio as she discusses her songwriting process. "Sometimes you get together and write a song that is kind of exactly what you're feeling at that moment and that was 'Cry Pretty' for me," she says in the clip.

"I think 'Cry Pretty' sets the tone for the rest of the album because it's emotional and it is real but there's also just some incredible musical moments in the song," she continued.

Cry Pretty follows the release of her 2015 album Storyteller and Underwood's fall on steps outside her home in November which led to a broken wrist and 40 stitches to close up a gash on her face.