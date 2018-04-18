Home / Entertainment News / Music

BTS 'honored' by 2018 Billboard Music Awards nomination

By Annie Martin  |  April 18, 2018 at 1:51 PM
April 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS says it's "honored" by its 2018 Billboard Music Awards nomination.

The K-pop group responded Wednesday on Twitter after being nominated for Top Social Artist at the awards show for the second year in a row.

"We are honored to be nominated again for the 2018 #BBMAs! Don't miss the show, LIVE May 20th on NBC. #BBMAs," BTS wrote.

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes are also nominated in the category. BTS previously beat Bieber, Grande, Mendes and Selena Gomez to win Top Social Artist at the 2017 ceremony.

BTS is the only South Korean act up for an award, with American performers Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar leading the field of nominees. Kelly Clarkson will host the 2018 ceremony, which will take place May 20 in Las Vegas.

BTS will release the new, full-length album Love Yourself: Tear prior to the awards show. The album, due out May 18, is a followup to the group's EP Love Yourself: Her, which debuted in September.

