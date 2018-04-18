Ariana Grande teases new music after Twitter hiatus

April 18 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is teasing new music following a months-long Twitter hiatus.

The 24-year-old singer said Tuesday that her new project "No Tears Left to Cry" is coming Friday, April 20.

Grande last posted on Twitter and Instagram on New Year's Eve in December, telling fans, "see you next year." She returned by tweeting a single teardrop emoji.

The "Side to Side" singer followed up by saying "missed you" to her followers. She finished by writing, "no tears left to cry 4.20."

ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

Grande's mom, Joan Grande, and brother, Frankie Grande, also posted teardrop emojis. The pair included photos of themselves wearing sweatshirts reading "no tears left to cry."

"Screaming from excitement. Yes, new music is coming from my daughter Friday. #notearslefttocry," Joan added.

Grande's most recent album, Dangerous Woman, debuted in May 2016. She has since released a new version of "Beauty and the Beast" for the Disney movie Beauty and the Beast and a cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."