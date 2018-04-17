Swift, Lamar lead 2018 Billboard Music Award nominations

April 17 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been released, with artists such as Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar leading the way.

Swift and Lamar are nominated for Top Artist along with Drake, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran. Top Male Artist includes nominations for Lamar, Drake, Mars and Sheeran along with Post Malone while Top Female Artist includes nominations for Swift, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Halsey and Demi Lovato.

Swift's Reputation and Lamar's DAMN are nominated for Top Selling Album alongside Beautiful Trauma from Pink, Divide from Sheeran and From A Room: Volume 1 from Chris Stapleton.

The Top Hot 100 Song category contains nominations for "HUMBLE" by Lamar, "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, "That's What I Like" by Mars, "Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage and "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran.

Cardi B, Cabello, 21 Savage, Khalid and Kodak Black meanwhile have been nominated for Top New Artist.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be aired live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET.