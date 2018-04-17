J. Cole releasing new album 'KOD' on Friday

April 17 (UPI) -- J. Cole has announced that his fifth studio album titled KOD will release on Friday.

The rapper made the surprise announcement on Twitter Monday after holding a listening party featuring the new 12-track album in New York.

Cole invited guests to the listening party on Twitter noting that there was no press or guest list and that anyone could join on a "first come, first serve" basis. Another listening party is set to take place in London.

KOD comes following the release of his last album 4 Your Eyez Only which was also suddenly announced days before its release in December 2016.