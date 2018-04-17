Home / Entertainment News / Music

Drake announces June release date for new album 'Scorpion'

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 17, 2018 at 11:36 AM
April 17 (UPI) -- Drake has announced on Instagram that is fifth studio album titled Scorpion will release in June.

The rapper teased the release date on Monday by posting a photo of himself wearing a black jacket that says "Scorpion" and "June Twenty Eighteen" on the back.

He then released a second photo featuring a golden scorpion chain with "June 2018" written as the caption.

Scorpion follows Views released in August 2016 and More Life, a mixtape released in March 2017. The new album will most likely feature Drake's two recently released chart-topping hits, "God's Plan" and "Nice for What."

📀 JUNE 2018

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

"Nice for What" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart on Monday replacing "God's Plan" which remained at the top of the charts for 11 weeks.

📀 JUNE 2018

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

