BTS to release new album 'Love Yourself: Tear' in May

By Annie Martin  |  April 17, 2018 at 1:49 PM
April 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will release a new album in May.

The K-pop group confirmed in a tweet Monday that it will return May 18 with Love Yourself: Tear.

"New album #LOVE_YOURSELF 'Tear' will be here 5/18," BTS wrote.

Love Yourself: Tear is a full-length follow-up to the boy band's EP Love Yourself: Her, which debuted in September. The EP was an international success, topping iTunes albums charts in 73 countries.

BTS teased the themes of Love Yourself: Tear in a video earlier this month. The preview showed Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook in a number of different situations, including dramatic moments.

News of Love Yourself: Tear follows the success of BTS' new Japanese album, Face Yourself. The album, which was released April 4, debuted at No. 43 on the Billboard 200 chart this month.

