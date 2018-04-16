Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans get close at ACM Awards

April 16 (UPI) -- Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans got close on the red carpet Sunday.

The 24-year-old American country star and 32-year-old Australian singer attended the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Ballerini, who stunned in a white dress with a lace bustier top and flowing skirt, was all smiles as she posed for photos with Evans. The couple tied the knot in December after nearly two years of dating.

"Newlyweds," Ballerini captioned a picture on Instagram with Evans.

Ballerini was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of Year, which went to Miranda Lambert and the Brothers Osbourne, respectively. She also performed her new single "I Hate Love Songs."

Evans shared a video on Instagram of himself and Ballerini celebrating after the awards show.

"Post-ACMs," Ballerini says in the clip.

"To 'I Hate Love Songs,'" Evans toasts.

"To I love you," Ballerini responds.

"I Hate Love Songs" appears on Ballerini's second studio album, Unapologetically, which debuted in November. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, and also includes the single "Legends."