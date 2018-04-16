Home / Entertainment News / Music

EXO-CBX tops charts with new EP 'Blooming Days'

By Annie Martin  |  April 16, 2018 at 1:44 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 16 (UPI) -- EXO-CBX is topping charts with its new EP.

The South Korean boy band, a subunit of the K-pop group EXO, reached No. 1 on album charts with Blooming Days, which debuted April 10.

Blooming Days reached No. 1 on several weekly album charts, including the iTunes album charts in 36 countries. EXO-CBX's agency, SM Entertainment, celebrated the news in a tweet Sunday.

"#EXO_CBX tops various domestic weekly albums charts and global charts with their 2nd Mini Album '#BloomingDays'!" the agency wrote. "No. 1 on domestic weekly albums charts No. 1 on the iTunes Albums charts in 36 countries No. 1 on Xiami Music Korean music chart in China #BloomingDay."

Blooming Days includes the single "Blooming Day." EXO-CBX released a spring-inspired music video for the song last week.

EXO-CBX consists of EXO members Xiumin, Baekhyun and Chen. The subunit released its debut EP, Hey Mama!, in October 2016, and has since released the EP Girls and the album Magic in Japan.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
R. Lee Ermey from 'Full Metal Jacket' dead at 74 R. Lee Ermey from 'Full Metal Jacket' dead at 74
Famous birthdays for April 16: Mirai Nagasu, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Famous birthdays for April 16: Mirai Nagasu, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean win big at the ACM Awards Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean win big at the ACM Awards
'NCIS' renewed for Season 16, Mark Harmon to return 'NCIS' renewed for Season 16, Mark Harmon to return
Former nationwide overnight radio host Art Bell dies Former nationwide overnight radio host Art Bell dies