EXO-CBX tops charts with new EP 'Blooming Days'

April 16 (UPI) -- EXO-CBX is topping charts with its new EP.

The South Korean boy band, a subunit of the K-pop group EXO, reached No. 1 on album charts with Blooming Days, which debuted April 10.

Blooming Days reached No. 1 on several weekly album charts, including the iTunes album charts in 36 countries. EXO-CBX's agency, SM Entertainment, celebrated the news in a tweet Sunday.

"#EXO_CBX tops various domestic weekly albums charts and global charts with their 2nd Mini Album '#BloomingDays'!" the agency wrote. "No. 1 on domestic weekly albums charts No. 1 on the iTunes Albums charts in 36 countries No. 1 on Xiami Music Korean music chart in China #BloomingDay."

#EXO_CBX tops various domestic weekly albums charts and global charts with their 2nd Mini Album ‘#BloomingDays’!

🏆No.1 on domestic weekly albums charts

🏆No.1 on the iTunes Albums charts in 36 countries

🏆No.1 on Xiami Music Korean music chart in China#花요일 #BloomingDay https://t.co/wf0Oxxk81q — SMTOWN GLOBAL (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) April 16, 2018

Blooming Days includes the single "Blooming Day." EXO-CBX released a spring-inspired music video for the song last week.

EXO-CBX consists of EXO members Xiumin, Baekhyun and Chen. The subunit released its debut EP, Hey Mama!, in October 2016, and has since released the EP Girls and the album Magic in Japan.