ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood performs for first time since facial injury

April 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood debuted her new song "Cry Pretty" at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards gala in Las Vegas Sunday night.

This was the first time the 35-year-old singer has publicly performed since she fell on the steps outside of her home in November, breaking her wrist and sustaining a gash on her face that took more than 40 stitches to close.

People magazine said Underwood was emotional when she returned to the stage moments after her ACM performance to collect the trophy for Vocal Event of the Year, which she shared with Keith Urban for their duet "The Fighter."

"You just knocked it out of the park," Urban told Underwood about her comeback performance.

"Thank you for having me," Underwood replied. "I'm still kind of like... shaking right now. Thank you."