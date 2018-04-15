Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton have 'date night' at ACM Awards

April 15 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attended the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night. The two skipped the red carpet and Stefani posted a photo on Instagram of the couple walking into the show. She captioned the photo simply "@blakeshelton #acmawards #datenight gx."

Stefani was seen during the show in the audience singing along to Shelton's performance of his song "I Lived It."

The couple, who have been together since November 2015, recently spent time together at the country star's ranch in Oklahoma.

Stefani confirmed her Las Vegas residency on Tuesday. The show will start at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in June.

"It's happening!! My very first Las Vegas residency 'Just a Girl' is opening June 27th," she wrote on Facebook. "Tix for all 25 dates go on sale this Fri at 10am PT."