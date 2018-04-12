Zayn Malik gets close to Sofia Jamora in 'Let Me' video

April 12 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik gets close to Sofia Majora in a steamy new music video.

The 25-year-old British singer released a video Thursday for his single "Let Me," featuring the 20-year-old American model.

"#LetMe. Out now," Malik announced on Twitter.

The "Let Me" video shows Malik passionately making out with Majora. Flashback scenes show the pair's characters got together after taking down a crime figure (Scarface and Breaking Bad actor Steven Bauer).

Variety reported Elite Squad director and Narcos producer Jose Padilha directed and produced the "Let Me" video. Malik produced the song with British production duo Mykl.

"Let Me" is expected to appear on Malik's forthcoming second studio album, along with "Still Got Time," featuring PartyNextDoor and "Dusk Till Dawn," featuring Sia. The star released his debut studio album, Mind of Mine, in March 2016.

Malik came to fame with the boy band One Direction. He made headlines in March after splitting from his girlfriend, American model Gigi Hadid, after two years of dating.