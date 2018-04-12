Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott considers her twins 'a double blessing'

April 12 (UPI) -- Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott considers her twins "a double blessing from the Lord."

The 32-year-old country star said in an interview with People published Wednesday that twin daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn "were meant to be" following her miscarriage in 2015.

"I remember [my bandmate] Charles [Kelley] asked, 'So did y'all have to do fertility [treatments]?' I said, 'No.' Thankfully, we thought we would but we did not," Scott told the magazine. "It just happened."

"It was just one of those things. I was like, 'They're meant to be here,'" she said.

Scott welcomed Betsy and Emory with husband Chris Tyrrell in January. Tyrrell will care for the twins and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Eisele Kaye, during Lady Antebellum's upcoming Summer Plays On tour.

"We're both equipping each other to do exactly what we're supposed to be doing right now," Scott said of her husband agreeing to stay home instead of accompanying her on tour.

"We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we've ever made and the peace we've felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call," she added.

Scott said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she's "truly feeling blessed beyond measure." She shared a cute photo in March of Betsy and Emory wearing matching shirts and koala pants.

"Early tomorrow morning marks 7 weeks with these two in the world. So thankful God has entrusted us with these precious girls. #tummytime #cuddletime #twinlife #sisters," the star wrote.