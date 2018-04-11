Nicki Minaj announces two new songs, 'Barbie Tingz' and 'Chun-Li'

April 11 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj announced on Twitter that she is going to release two songs on Thursday titled "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li."

"#BarbieTingz Thursday 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere," the rapper said Tuesday alongside an image of herself in a fancy dress surrounded by similarly dressed women wearing masks.

Minaj also released artwork for "Chun-Li" which featured a photo of herself in underwear with her hair tied up in two buns.

Minaj's last album, The Pinkprint was released in 2014. She made guest appearances on songs such as Lil Uzi Vert's "The Way Life Goes," Travis Scott's "Kippy Kush (Remix)," Yo Gotti's "Rake It Up" and on Migos' "Motorsport" which also featured Cardi B.

"Barbie Tingz" is the latest example of Minaj referencing Mattel's famous doll brand. Chun-Li, meanwhile, is an iconic video game character who appears in Capcom's Street Fighter series.