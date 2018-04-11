Eric Nam releases 'Honestly' EP, music video

April 11 (UPI) -- Korean-American singer Eric Nam returned with new music Wednesday.

The 29-year-old K-pop star released the EP Honestly and a sun-soaked music video for the title track, "Honestly..."

The "Honestly..." video shows Nam singing and dancing in a number of scenic locations, including a mansion and desert road. He ends the video by watching his love float away in a hot-air balloon.

"My album HONESTLY is out now," the star announced on Twitter.

Nam, who was born and raised in Atlanta, Ga., and is now based in Seoul, will promote his new music on an upcoming North American tour. He shared plans for the summer venture on Twitter in March.

"I'm coming to a city near you with new music!" the singer wrote.

Honestly is Nam's first EP to debut since Interview in 2016. He is known for the singles "Heaven's Door," "I'm OK" and "Good For You."