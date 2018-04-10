Kesha officiates a wedding in 'I Need a Woman to Love' music video

April 10 (UPI) -- Kesha helps marry a real-life same sex couple in her new music video for "I Need a Woman to Love," a reimagining of Janis Joplin's "I Need a Man to Love."

The clip, released Monday, features Kesha traveling to Las Vegas in order to officiate the marriage between Dani and Lindsay who are seen discussing their wedding and the pop star.

"People, should be able to love whoever they want to love. That's what love is," Kesha says.

The couple recall in the video seeing Kesha perform during a Pride event where anti-LGBTQ protestors were present. "She said something like the protestors are out there but in here, it's all love," Dani and Lindsay say.

Dani and Lindsay are also seen exchanging vows before Kesha pronounces the pair married.

"I Need a Woman to Love" is a part of the Universal Love EP, a collection of reimagined wedding songs for the LGBTQ community. Bob Dylan, St. Vincent, Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke and Valerie June are also featured on the release.