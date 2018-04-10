Carrie Underwood says face is 'healing pretty nicely' after fall

April 10 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood says her face is "healing pretty nicely" in the wake of her fall.

The 35-year-old singer gave an update in a letter to fans Monday after injuring her face and wrist during an incident in November.

"Physically, I'm doing pretty darn good these days!" Underwood wrote. "My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there... and the docs say that last 10% will come with time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while."

"One of the silver linings for me in this healing process is the time I've gotten to spend with Mike and Isaiah," she added, referencing husband Mike Fisher and 3-year-old son Isaiah. "Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down."

Underwood had initially announced she broke her wrist after falling at home. She later said in a post to fans that she also injured her face to the point where she required more than 40 stitches.

"I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in," the star said.

Underwood will perform a new single Sunday at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards. She confirmed in Monday's letter that she has been working on new music.

"I've been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I've also been able to be creative in a way that I've never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering," the singer said.

"The first single is a song I love so much and can't wait to share with you. It's called 'Cry Pretty,'" she shared. "The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can't hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year."