BTS' new Japanese album debuts on Billboard 200

April 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is back on the Billboard 200.

The K-pop group's new Japanese album, Face Yourself, debuted at No. 43 on the chart for the week of April 14.

BTS previously appeared on the Billboard 200 with the EP Love Yourself: Her, which debuted at No. 7 in September. Love Yourself: Her is the highest-charting K-pop album to make the Billboard 200.

BTS released Face Yourself on April 4. The album includes songs from Love Yourself: Her and the group's 2016 album, Wings, along with three new Japanese-language tracks.

The Korea Herald reported Tuesday that Face Yourself also debuted at No. 1 on the Oricon album chart for the week of April 2-8. BTS plans to promote the album in Yokohama and Osaka this month.

BTS is working on a followup to Love Yourself: Her titled Love Yourself: Wonder. The boy band teased the concepts behind the new EP in a video titled "Euphoria: Theme of LOVE YOURSELF Wonder" last week.