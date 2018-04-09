Lea Michele, Darren Criss announce joint summer tour

April 9 (UPI) -- Glee alums Lea Michele and Darren Criss have announced a joint, North American summer tour that begins in May.

The LM/DC Tour kicks off May 30 at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville before wrapping up June 10 at the Sony Centre in Toronto. Michele and Criss will also be visiting Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Indianapolis, Columbus, Easton, Pa. and Newark, N.J.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on April 13 at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale begins April 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

Michele and Criss discussed the tour on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday saying that the concert series will feature songs from Glee, broadway and the pair's own music.