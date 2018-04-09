Fleetwood Mac confirms Lindsey Buckingham won't tour with band

April 9 (UPI) -- Fleetwood Mac said lead guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham will not appear with the band at its future concerts.

"Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best," the musicians said in a statement to Billboard on Monday without offering details regarding Buckingham's current absence or possible future with the iconic rock group.

Mike Campbell from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn from Crowded House will play with Fleetwood Mac on the tour in his place.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents," drummer and Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood said in his own statement to Rolling Stone. "We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakable Mac sound."

Buckingham has played with Fleetwood Mac off and on since 1975.