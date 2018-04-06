Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong teases new project The Longshot

April 6 (UPI) -- Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has begun teasing a new project The Longshot that will release an upcoming album titled Love is for Losers.
Armstrong released a series of teasers for the new venture on Instagram that included messy artwork of a rat, scribbled-out faces and a logo for The Longshot covered over his eyes.
"Everyone's depressed...," the rockstar said alongside a video that plays a short, rock musical number.
A private Instagram account for The Longshot was also created that, when visited Friday, presents a message that reads, "New album "Love is for Losers" coming eventually sooner or later. Probably sooner."
Armstrong has previously worked outside of Green Day with ventures that include Pinhead Gunpowder, Foxboro Hot Tubs and The Network.
Green Day's members are currently taking a break from playing music together and are instead working on a film adaptation of their album American Idiot for HBO.