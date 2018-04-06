Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong teases new project The Longshot

April 6 (UPI) -- Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has begun teasing a new project The Longshot that will release an upcoming album titled Love is for Losers.

Armstrong released a series of teasers for the new venture on Instagram that included messy artwork of a rat, scribbled-out faces and a logo for The Longshot covered over his eyes.

"Everyone's depressed...," the rockstar said alongside a video that plays a short, rock musical number.

A private Instagram account for The Longshot was also created that, when visited Friday, presents a message that reads, "New album "Love is for Losers" coming eventually sooner or later. Probably sooner."

Everyone’s depressed ... #thelongshot A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Apr 4, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT

Armstrong has previously worked outside of Green Day with ventures that include Pinhead Gunpowder, Foxboro Hot Tubs and The Network.

Green Day's members are currently taking a break from playing music together and are instead working on a film adaptation of their album American Idiot for HBO.