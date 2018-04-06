Home / Entertainment News / Music

Calvin Harris teams up with Dua Lipa for new dance track 'One Kiss'

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 6, 2018 at 7:45 AM
April 6 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris has joined forces with singer Dua Lipa for a new dance track single titled "One Kiss."

The song, released on Friday, calls back to house music from the '90s and represents Harris' second new release of 2018 following "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready" featuring Canadian musician PartyNextDoor.

"One kiss is all it takes/ Falling in love with me/ Possibilities, I look like all you need," Lipa sings in the songs chorus.

Harris released a lyric video for "One Kiss" that features VHS-quality footage of two couples being played on a vintage television that is situated outside.

"I hope this makes you wanna dance till your hearts content!" Lipa said on Instagram alongside a teaser for the lyric video.

