BTS teases new album in 'Euphoria' video

April 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS teased its new album in a video Thursday.

The K-pop group previewed the themes of its followup to Love Yourself: Her in a nine-minute video titled "Euphoria: Theme of LOVE YOURSELF Wonder."

The teaser shows Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook in a number of different situations, including dramatic scenes of the singers bloodied and injured. Other scenes feature light and happy moments.

The video includes a clip of new song from BTS. The Korea Herald reported the album's lead track is expected to be titled "Euphoria."

"Euphoria" follows the release of BTS' new Japanese album, Face Yourself, which debuted Wednesday. The album includes songs from Love Yourself: Her, which the group released in September.

Love Yourself: Her was an international success, topping the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 73 countries the day of its release. BTS thanked fans for their "devotion" in March following a win at the iHeartRadio Awards.