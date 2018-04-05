Winner tops charts with new single 'Everyday'

April 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Winner is topping charts with its new single.

The K-pop group's song "Everyday" had reached No. 1 on seven streaming charts, including Melon, Genie and Bugs Music, as of Thursday, according to The Korea Herald. The track also topped iTunes charts in several countries.

Winner's agency, YG Entertainment, thanked fans for the support in a tweet Wednesday.

"1st place + happy," the company wrote, including links to the Melon, Genie, Mnet, Naver and Bugs Music charts.

"Everyday" appears on Winner's second studio album, EVERYD4Y, which debuted Wednesday. The boy band released a music video for the single the same day.

EVERYD4Y marks Winner's first studio album in four years. The group was formed on the reality competition WIN: Who is Next in 2013, and released its debut studio album, 2014 S/S, in August 2014.