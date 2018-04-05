Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of tour over 'health challenges'

April 5 (UPI) -- Kenny Rogers has canceled all of his 2018 concerts on doctor's orders due to a "series of health challenges."

"His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation," statements from venues the 79-year-old was scheduled to perform at, including New York's Beacon Theatre and Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, said.

"I didn't want to take forever to retire," Rogers said as part of the statements. "I've thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on The Gambler's Last Deal tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they've given me throughout my career and the happiness I've experienced as a result of that."

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded to the card used to purchase the tickets.

Please see below for important information regarding Kenny Rogers' performances originally scheduled for June 2nd and 3rd, 2018 at The Beacon Theatre: pic.twitter.com/uyDcdt2azW — Beacon Theatre (@BeaconTheatre) April 4, 2018

The Gambler's Last Deal tour was set to be Rogers' farewell tour.