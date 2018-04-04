TVXQ releases flirty 'Love Line' music video

April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean music duo TVXQ released a flirty new music video Tuesday.

The K-pop act, which consists of singers U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin, debuted a video for the single "Love Line" following the release of TVXQ's new album.

The video shows Yunho and Changmin share flirty moments with a woman as they go about their daily routine. The duo also perform several coordinated dance numbers.

"Love Line" appears on TVXQ's album New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, which debuted March 28. The pair released a music video for the title track "The Chance of Love" the same day.

TVXQ is also celebrating the success of its Tohoshinki Live Tour 2017 ~ Begin Again concert DVD. The Korea Herald reported the DVD topped Japan's Oricon DVD chart this week for a record ninth time.

"#TVXQ! takes No. 1 on three Oricon's Weekly Charts with their Japanese dome tour DVD, 'Tohoshinki LIVE TOUR 2017 ~Begin Again~' in the first week of its release," TVXQ's agency, SM Entertainment, tweeted Tuesday.

"Congrats for setting a new record and achieving most No.1s on Oricon's Weekly DVD Chart as the first global artist!" the agency added.