Home / Entertainment News / Music

TVXQ releases flirty 'Love Line' music video

The single appears on the duo's album "New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love."
By Annie Martin  |  April 4, 2018 at 1:36 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean music duo TVXQ released a flirty new music video Tuesday.

The K-pop act, which consists of singers U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin, debuted a video for the single "Love Line" following the release of TVXQ's new album.

The video shows Yunho and Changmin share flirty moments with a woman as they go about their daily routine. The duo also perform several coordinated dance numbers.

"Love Line" appears on TVXQ's album New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, which debuted March 28. The pair released a music video for the title track "The Chance of Love" the same day.

TVXQ is also celebrating the success of its Tohoshinki Live Tour 2017 ~ Begin Again concert DVD. The Korea Herald reported the DVD topped Japan's Oricon DVD chart this week for a record ninth time.

"#TVXQ! takes No. 1 on three Oricon's Weekly Charts with their Japanese dome tour DVD, 'Tohoshinki LIVE TOUR 2017 ~Begin Again~' in the first week of its release," TVXQ's agency, SM Entertainment, tweeted Tuesday.

"Congrats for setting a new record and achieving most No.1s on Oricon's Weekly DVD Chart as the first global artist!" the agency added.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna
Shannen Doherty staying 'positive' while getting tumor marker test Shannen Doherty staying 'positive' while getting tumor marker test
David, Beverly returning to 'Roseanne' on April 17 David, Beverly returning to 'Roseanne' on April 17
Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation
Emily Maynard says her husband, late fiance share a birthday Emily Maynard says her husband, late fiance share a birthday