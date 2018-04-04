Bon Jovi reschedules Montreal shows over flu

April 4 (UPI) -- Bon Jovi announced on Twitter Wednesday that they are rescheduling a pair of Montreal shows due to the band becoming sick with the flu.

"Unfortunately due to band and crew members being affected by the flu epidemic, the 2 Bon Jovi shows in Montreal have been rescheduled," Bon Jovi said. "Tickets for the April 4th will be honored on May 17th and tickets for April 5th will be honored on May 18th."

"We apologize for the inconvenience," they continued.

Bon Jovi is currently on their second North American tour in support of their album This House Is Not for Sale. The trek, a continuation of their hit 2017 tour of the same name, began March 14 in Denver and will wrap up May 14 in Washington, D.C.

This House is Not For Sale was re-released with two new tracks titled "When We Were US" and "Walls." The re-release topped the U.S. album charts in March.

Bon Jovi has been named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2018. The group will officially be inducted April 14 during a ceremony at Cleveland's Public Auditorium. HBO will broadcast the event at a later date.