EXO-CBX to release new EP 'Blooming Days'

By Annie Martin  |  April 3, 2018 at 12:57 PM
April 3 (UPI) -- EXO-CBX is gearing up to release a new EP.

The South Korean boy band, a subunit of the K-pop group EXO, will return April 10 with the EP Blooming Days and the single "Blooming Day."

EXO-CBX's agency, SM Entertainment, announced the news in a tweet Monday. The agency said the new EP will have "bright and vivid" spring vibes.

"EXO-CBX is returning with bright and vivid vibes! Their second mini album's title track is 'Blooming Day,'" SM Entertainment wrote. "Is everyone ready to welcome spring with EXO-CBX?"

EXO also shared the news on its official Twitter account.

"EXO-CBX 'Blooming Days' 2018. 04. 10," the group wrote.

EXO-CBX consists of EXO members Xiumin, Baekhyun and Chen. The subunit released its debut EP, Hey Mama!, in October 2016, and has since released the EP Girls and the album Magic in Japan.

