Winner to release new album 'EVERYD4Y' on April 4

April 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Winner will release the new album EVERYD4Y this week.

The K-pop group's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed in a tweet Sunday that Winner will return with its second studio album Wednesday, April 4.

"#WINNER's 2nd album 'EVERYD4Y,'" the agency wrote. "#Winner #20180404_6PM #EVERYDAY #WINNER0404COMEBACK."

Winner will release a new music video the same day. Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino and Seungyoon appear in a behind-the-scenes video from the music video's set that YG Entertainment released Saturday.

"#WINNER '#EVERYDAY' M/V MAKING TEASER #2," the agency tweeted. "#EVERYD4Y release: 2018.04.04 6PM (KST) #Winner #20180404_6PM."

Winner was formed on the reality competition WIN: Who is Next, and released its debut studio album, 2014 S/S, in 2014. The group is known for the singles "Empty," "Really Really" and "Love Me Love Me."