Taylor Swift performs surprise concert where she was first discovered

April 2 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift held a surprise concert in Nashville at the Bluebird Cafe where she was first discovered as a teenager by Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group.

Swift was joined by country songwriter Craig Wiseman who welcomed the singer onstage Saturday in front of 40 patrons in celebration of the Bluebird's 35th anniversary.

"I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe," Swift said, The Tennessean reported. "I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists -- this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer's take on the songs they've put out into the world."

Swift, with an acoustic guitar in hand, performed "Shake It Off" and "Better Man," a song she penned for country band Little Big Town.

"When I would play writers nights ... I didn't have the experience of a writer writing something and then it going out into the world and you hearing it from someone else's perspective until recently," she said of performing at the Bluebird Cafe and "Better Man." "Little Big Town gave me the opportunity to feel that way ... to be at the Bluebird and play a song you've maybe heard on the radio. I will always be forever grateful to them for that."

Swift and Wiseman also reminisced how they shared Fireball Whiskey shots at Wiseman's CMT after-party with Swift saying that she stole a giant inflatable Fireball bottle with her fellow musician friend Ed Sheeran.

Swift recently made headlines for releasing a second music video for her single "Delicate." The 28-year-old's Reputation stadium tour in support of her latest album of the same name, begins May 8.