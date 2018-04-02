Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult announce joint tour

April 2 (UPI) -- Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and The Cult have announced a joint, 20-city tour titled Revolution 3 that will take place across amphitheaters and arenas across North America.

The tour kicks off July 18 in Nashville at the Municipal Auditorium before wrapping up Sept. 2 in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Pavilion. The three bands will also be performing in cities such as Detroit, Toronto and Boston among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting April 6 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation. Revolution 3 will feature each band taking the stage in a different order on every stop of the tour.

"It is with great honor and pleasure to know we will be spending our summer vacation on the road with the Gents from The Cult and Bush," said Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots in a statement. "Two great bands and more so, great friends. Also, to be there with you is even better. With love. See y'all soon."

"Over the years I have come to call the DeLeo brothers close friends. I appreciate their excellent musicianship and crazy sense of humor," said Billy Duffy of The Cult. "I am looking forward to this amazing tour with STP and Bush knowing we will all be sharing the stage and enjoying a lot of laughs!"

"It's going to be a great summer with STP and The Cult, two bands built on great rock songs," Bush singer Gavin Rossdale said. "See you all out there."