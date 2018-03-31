XXXTentacion's '?' tops the U.S. album chart

March 30 (UPI) -- XXXTentacion's ? is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Metallica's Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, followed by Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By at No. 3, Logic's Bobby Tarantino II at No. 4 and Migos' Culture II at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Greatest Showman at No. 6, Scotty McCreery's Seasons Change at No. 7, Ed Sheeran's Divide at No. 8, The Decemberists' I'll Be Your Girl at No. 9 and Post Malone's Stoney at No. 10.