The Weeknd releases new six-track EP 'My Dear Melancholy'

March 30 (UPI) -- The Weeknd has released a new six-track EP titled My Dear Melancholy that is executive produced by the singer and Frank Dukes.

My Dear Melancholy can be listened to on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon's Prime Music, Google Play, Tidal and YouTube.

The Weeknd released a teaser trailer for the EP on Twitter that featured glitchy footage of the 28-year-old working in the studio and several songs from the project.

The release includes two collaborations with Gesaffelstein and production from Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Skrillex, Mike WiLL Made-It, Daheala, Cirkut, and Marz.

My Dear Melancholy is The Weeknd's first release following his 2016 album Starboy. He is set to headline the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival in August alongside Bruno Mars and Jack White.