Taylor Swift releases second 'Delicate' music video on Spotify

March 30 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released a second music video for her song "Delicate" that appears exclusively on music streaming service Spotify.

Swift released the vertical video, that she filmed herself, through Spotify Friday at midnight after teasing fans on Twitter about the clip as she prepares for her upcoming Reputation stadium tour that begins in May.

The singer intimately sings to the camera as she twirls around an empty woodland area in the video, which was filmed in one take.

Swift kisses the camera in the end of the clip.

The original music video for "Delicate," released earlier in March, featured Swift becoming invisible to everyone around her as she dances through a crowded hotel lobby and then in the rain on top of a car.

"Delicate" is the fourth song to receive a music video from her latest album Reputation alongside visuals for "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready for It?" and "End Game."