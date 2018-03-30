Home / Entertainment News / Music

Taylor Swift releases second 'Delicate' music video on Spotify

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 30, 2018 at 6:54 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released a second music video for her song "Delicate" that appears exclusively on music streaming service Spotify.

Swift released the vertical video, that she filmed herself, through Spotify Friday at midnight after teasing fans on Twitter about the clip as she prepares for her upcoming Reputation stadium tour that begins in May.

The singer intimately sings to the camera as she twirls around an empty woodland area in the video, which was filmed in one take.

Swift kisses the camera in the end of the clip.

The original music video for "Delicate," released earlier in March, featured Swift becoming invisible to everyone around her as she dances through a crowded hotel lobby and then in the rain on top of a car.

"Delicate" is the fourth song to receive a music video from her latest album Reputation alongside visuals for "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready for It?" and "End Game."

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Taylor Swift
Trending Stories
Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to air on WGN America Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to air on WGN America
Famous birthdays for March 29: Elle Macpherson, Brendan Gleeson Famous birthdays for March 29: Elle Macpherson, Brendan Gleeson
'Teen Mom OG' star Ryan Edwards arrested after pregnancy news 'Teen Mom OG' star Ryan Edwards arrested after pregnancy news
Famous birthdays for March 30: Celine Dion, Eric Clapton Famous birthdays for March 30: Celine Dion, Eric Clapton
Savannah Guthrie apologizes after cursing on 'Today' Savannah Guthrie apologizes after cursing on 'Today'