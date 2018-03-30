Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town to sing at the ACM Awards

March 30 (UPI) -- Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town and Jon Pardi are scheduled to sing at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas.

Previously announced performers include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Brett Young.

The gala is to take place April 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It is to air on CBS with Reba McEntire as host.

Among the presenters will be David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley, Cam, Sam Elliott, Eve, Ashton Kutcher, Dustin Lynch, Max Thieriot, Kiefer Sutherland, Drew Brees, Nancy O'Dell, Rebecca Romijn and Lindsey Vonn.