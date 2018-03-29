Eric Nam to kick off North American tour in June

March 29 (UPI) -- Korean-American singer Eric Nam will kick off a North American tour in June.

The Korea Herald confirmed as much Thursday after the 29-year-old K-pop star shared plans for the summer venture in a tweet the previous day.

"I'm coming to a city near you with new music!" Nam wrote. "Dates and Venues Announced - Tuesday, 4/3 @10AM EST."

Nam, who was born and raised in Atlanta, Ga., and is now based in Seoul, had said Tuesday that he will release his "first mini album in 2 years" April 11. He shared further details about the EP, titled Honestly, in a post Thursday.

"04.11 WED 18:00 'Honestly Music Video and Album Release," the post reads.

Nam is known for the singles "Heaven's Door," "Good for You" and "Can't Help Myself." He released his debut EP, Cloud 9, in January 2013, and followed up with the EP Interview in March 2016.