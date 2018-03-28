Red Velvet confirms set list for Pyongyang concert

March 28 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet has chosen a set list for its upcoming concert in Pyongyang.

The K-pop stars will perform the singles "Bad Boy" and "Red Flavor" at their show April 1 in North Korea, according to The Korea Herald.

"Bad Boy" appears on Red Velvet's most recent album, The Perfect Red Velvet, which debuted in January. The album is a reissue of the group's second studio album, Perfect Velvet.

"Red Flavor" hails from Red Velvet's EP The Red Summer, which debuted in July. The group reportedly considered other songs, including "Ice Cream Cake" and "Russian Roulette," but decided on the more recent tracks.

Red Velvet will depart Saturday, March 31 for Pyongyang. The group will perform April 1 at an individual concert, and April 3 at a joint performance with North Korean musicians.

News broke last week that Red Velvet would be among a group of 160 South Korean cultural artists to visit Pyongyang from March 31 to April 3. Girls' Generation alum Seohyun and singer Cho Yong-pil will also perform.