Chris Brown announces 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' tour

March 27 (UPI) -- Chris Brown has announced an upcoming North American summer tour in support of his eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

The 27-city tour is set to begin June 19 at the White River Amphitheatre in Seattle before wrapping up Aug. 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The singer will also be making stops in Dallas, Atlanta, Tampa, Brooklyn, Detroit and Chicago among others.

Brown will be joined by special guests such as 6LACK, H.E.R. and Rich The Kid on select dates. Tickets for the general public go on sale starting March 30 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation. A pre-sale is set to begin on March 28.

Brown shared artwork for the tour on Twitter Tuesday stating, "Excited to be heading out on the road."