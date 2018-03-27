Cardi B announces 'Invasion of Privacy' release date

March 27 (UPI) -- Cardi B unveiled on Instagram the release date and cover art for her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

"My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!" the rapper said Monday. The cover features Cardi B with short blonde hair and white sunglasses while wearing a checkered dress.

The April 6 release date coincides with Cardi B performing on Saturday Night Live on April 7. The episode is also set to feature Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as the guest host.

Cardi B previously said during the iHeartRadio Music Awards that Invasion of Privacy was set to arrive in April. "My album will be coming in April. Yes, sir. April," she said during her acceptance speech for Best New Artist. "Stay tuned, mother [expletive]."

Cardi B will be touring alongside Bruno Mars as the singer continues his ongoing 24K Magic tour, which will be kicking off its final leg in September. The pair recently collaborated on Mars' remix and music video for "Finesse."