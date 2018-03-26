Rise Against announce North American tour with AFI, Anti-Flag

March 26 (UPI) -- Rise Against has announced a new North American tour titled Mourning in Amerika in support of their eighth studio album Wolves that will also feature AFI Anti-Flag.

The tour kicks off July 27 at the '77 Montreal punk festival in Quebec, Canada, before a performance on July 28 at RBC Echo Beach in Toronto. The trek ends Sept. 30 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif.

Rise Against will be making stops cities including New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Dallas, Salt Lake City and Seattle among others. The band will be holding a concert with Fall Out Boy at Wrigley Field in their hometown of Chicago on Sept. 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 30 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation. AFI and Anti-Flag will be performing at all headline shows.

Rise Against, which consists of Tim McIlrath (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Joe Principe (bass), Zach Blair (lead guitar), and Brandon Barnes (drums), recently wrapped up a tour of Australia and New Zealand and will embarking on a European tour in June.