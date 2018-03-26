Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato expecting third child

March 26 (UPI) -- Michael Bublé is going to be a dad of three.

The 42-year-old Canadian singer confirmed Sunday at the 2018 Juno Awards that his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, is pregnant with their third child.

"You have filled me up with joy and love and luck," Bublé, who hosted the awards show, said in his opening monologue. "Five years ago, when I hosted the first time in Regina, you brought me luck and I was pregnant -- I mean, my wife was -- I mean, we were pregnant with our first child."

"Oops, you did it again: My wife and I are pregnant with our number three," he said before telling Lopilato, "I love you so much, mi amor."

Lopilato showed off her baby bump in a formfitting black dress on the red carpet. The 30-year-old actress shared a photo of her look on Instagram.

"Gracias por acompañarme siempre!!" she captioned the picture. "Stylist: @berniecatoira Dress: @lorena.horeyco Shoes: @jimmychoo Hair: @calvyngcass MAKE UP ARTIST : MYSELF #junos #luspirit."

Bublé and Lopilato already share two sons, 4-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Elias. Lopilato said at a press conference in April 2017 that Noah was doing "well" after being diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

"We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow," the actress said.