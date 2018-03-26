Elton John spends 71st birthday with his family in Italy

March 26 (UPI) -- Music superstar Elton John spent his 71st birthday with his family in Italy.

The British singer rang in his birthday Sunday in Rome with husband David Furnish and their two sons, 7-year-old Zachary Jackson Levon and 5-year-old Elijah Joseph Daniel.

John posted a photo on Instagram of the hand-drawn cards Zachary and Elijah made for his birthday. One of the boys paid tribute to the singer's "Million Dollar Piano" concert residency in Las Vegas.

"Woke up to these beautiful birthday cards from my beautiful sons. @davidfurnish #Blessed #HappyBirthday," John captioned the picture.

John also shared a snapshot of the bouquet of flowers Furnish, Zachary and Elijah gave him on his birthday.

"'I like flowers...' Thank-you David, Zachary and Elijah!! @davidfurnish #HappyBirthday #SayItWithFlowers," he wrote.

Furnish marked the occasion by dedicating a sweet post to John on his own Instagram account.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing husband," the 55-year-old filmmaker wrote.

"Nobody works harder or gives back more than you do. You're a fantastic father too!" he lauded. "The boys and I love you with all our hearts, and wish you nothing but the best for the coming year!! @eltonjohn #HappyBirthday."

John's birthday followed news he will retire from touring following a 300-date farewell tour. He explained to Anderson Cooper at an event in January that he is retiring to focus on his husband and children.