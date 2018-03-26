Home / Entertainment News / Music

Elton John spends 71st birthday with his family in Italy

By Annie Martin  |  March 26, 2018 at 11:15 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Music superstar Elton John spent his 71st birthday with his family in Italy.

The British singer rang in his birthday Sunday in Rome with husband David Furnish and their two sons, 7-year-old Zachary Jackson Levon and 5-year-old Elijah Joseph Daniel.

John posted a photo on Instagram of the hand-drawn cards Zachary and Elijah made for his birthday. One of the boys paid tribute to the singer's "Million Dollar Piano" concert residency in Las Vegas.

"Woke up to these beautiful birthday cards from my beautiful sons. @davidfurnish #Blessed #HappyBirthday," John captioned the picture.

John also shared a snapshot of the bouquet of flowers Furnish, Zachary and Elijah gave him on his birthday.

"'I like flowers...' Thank-you David, Zachary and Elijah!! @davidfurnish #HappyBirthday #SayItWithFlowers," he wrote.

Furnish marked the occasion by dedicating a sweet post to John on his own Instagram account.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing husband," the 55-year-old filmmaker wrote.

"Nobody works harder or gives back more than you do. You're a fantastic father too!" he lauded. "The boys and I love you with all our hearts, and wish you nothing but the best for the coming year!! @eltonjohn #HappyBirthday."

John's birthday followed news he will retire from touring following a 300-date farewell tour. He explained to Anderson Cooper at an event in January that he is retiring to focus on his husband and children.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for March 25: Elton John, Aretha Franklin Famous birthdays for March 25: Elton John, Aretha Franklin
100% singer Minwoo dead at age 33 100% singer Minwoo dead at age 33
FX, Donald Glover back out of 'Deadpool' deal FX, Donald Glover back out of 'Deadpool' deal
Tori Spelling's daughter Stella starts slime business Tori Spelling's daughter Stella starts slime business
Famous birthdays for March 26: Sandra Day O'Connor, Diana Ross Famous birthdays for March 26: Sandra Day O'Connor, Diana Ross