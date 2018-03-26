Charlie Puth dedicates new song 'Change' to Parkland students

March 26 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth new song, featuring James Taylor, titled "Change," is dedicated to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., who have been fighting for stricter gun control following a mass shooting.

"This song is dedicated to all of the Parkland students, any lives lost to senseless gun violence, and the world," Puth said on Twitter Sunday alongside cover art for the track that features a dark blue backdrop.

"Why can't we just get along?/ If loving one another's wrong/ Then how are we supposed to/ Get close to each other?/ We gotta make that change, yeah/ Why can't we just get along?" Puth sings in the chorus.

Puth was involved with the Parkland student-led March for Our Lives protest on Saturday and posted a photo of himself posing with survivors of the shooting that took place on Feb. 14 and left 17 dead.

"The amount of bravery shown today from these girls and everyone in attendance...I have no words. #marchforourlives," Puth said.