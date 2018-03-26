Arcade Fire wins big, Barenaked Ladies reunite at 2018 Juno Awards

March 26 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire won album of the year for Everything Now at the 2018 Juno Awards which also featured the Barenaked Ladies reuniting onstage and the return of Michael Buble.

"I just hope that we can all rise above negativity in our lives and just do what we believe in," Arcade Fire's Win Butler said onstage. "Speak your truth. Don't be afraid."

Arcade Fire performed the title track from the album during the event.

Other winners included Gord Downie, the late frontman of The Tragically Hip winning Artist of the Year, Shawn Mendes winning Fan Choice and Single of the Year for "There's Nothin' Holding Me Back," and Jessie Reyez winning Breakthrough Artist among others.

Barenaked Ladies, who were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, reunited for a one-time performance after singer-songwriter and guitarist Ed Robertson left the band nine years ago.

"To our fans, your passion for our music and our shows continues to astound us," Robertson said. "Thanks to Steve for starting this journey with me and to the guys for continuing it."

Buble, who served as host, also performed with jazz artist Diana Krall after taking a two-year hiatus after he son Niah was diagnosed with cancer. The singer will also be performing July 7 in Dublin and on July 13 in London in 2018.

The Juno Awards is presented by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and honors Canadian musical achievements.