100% singer Minwoo dead at age 33

March 26 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Minwoo died Sunday at age 33.

The K-pop star, who was a member of the boy band 100%, was discovered unresponsive at his home, according to the group's agency, TOP Media.

"He was found dead at his home in Gangnam, Seoul," the agency said, according to The Korea Herald.

Minwoo, born Seo Min-woo, was reportedly found without a pulse. First responders arrived but declared the singer dead at the scene.

"His family, 100% members, TOP Media colleague artists and staff members are all grief-stricken and mourning due to the unexpected sad news," TOP Media said, according to Metro.

TOP Media said Minwoo's funeral will be a private event.

"His funeral will be carried out quietly in respect to his family's wishes," the company said. "We express our deepest condolences for his final path."

100% has yet to address the news on social media. The group, which consisted of Minwoo, Rockhyun, Jonghwan, Chanyong and Hyukjin, is known for the singles "Beat," "U Beauty," "How to Cry" and "Warrior."