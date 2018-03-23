Home / Entertainment News / Music

David Guetta, Sia team up for new song 'Flames'

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 23, 2018 at 8:02 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Sia and David Guetta have reunited once again for a new electronic pop track titled "Flames."

The song was released Thursday on Guetta's YouTube page with an accompanying lyric video that features an orange sunset and palm trees.

"So my love, keep on running/ You gotta get through today/ There my love, keep on running/ Gotta keep those tears at bay/ Oh, my love, don't stop burning/ Gonna send them up in flames," Sia sings in the chorus.

"Flames" marks the fourth collaboration from the pair who also released hit "Titanium," in 2011, "She Wolf (Falling to Pieces)" in 2012 and "Bang My Head" featuring Fetty Wap in 2015.

Sia released her eighth album, a holiday project titled Everyday Is Christmas, in November. Guetta's last album was 2014's Listen.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: David Guetta
Trending Stories
Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere
Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie' Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations
'Once Upon a Time:' Ginnifer Goodwin and more to return for series finale 'Once Upon a Time:' Ginnifer Goodwin and more to return for series finale
Famous birthdays for March 22: Reese Witherspoon, Keegan-Michael Key Famous birthdays for March 22: Reese Witherspoon, Keegan-Michael Key