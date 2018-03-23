David Guetta, Sia team up for new song 'Flames'

March 23 (UPI) -- Sia and David Guetta have reunited once again for a new electronic pop track titled "Flames."

The song was released Thursday on Guetta's YouTube page with an accompanying lyric video that features an orange sunset and palm trees.

"So my love, keep on running/ You gotta get through today/ There my love, keep on running/ Gotta keep those tears at bay/ Oh, my love, don't stop burning/ Gonna send them up in flames," Sia sings in the chorus.

"Flames" marks the fourth collaboration from the pair who also released hit "Titanium," in 2011, "She Wolf (Falling to Pieces)" in 2012 and "Bang My Head" featuring Fetty Wap in 2015.

Sia released her eighth album, a holiday project titled Everyday Is Christmas, in November. Guetta's last album was 2014's Listen.